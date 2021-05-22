Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increased by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

