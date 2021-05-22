Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Cut by Truist Securiti

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNBE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.77 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

