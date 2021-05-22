Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Cut by Analyst

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of M opened at $18.20 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

