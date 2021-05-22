QChi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,546.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QChi has traded down 55.1% against the US dollar. QChi has a total market cap of $668,483.59 and $2,546.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00913144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About QChi

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

