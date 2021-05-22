QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $7,138.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00906982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

