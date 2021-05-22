Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,358 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.06 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

