Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

