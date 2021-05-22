Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Tops $231.25 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00012364 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $231.25 million and $35.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00400894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00191594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00863932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,141,530 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

