Raymond James Downgrades Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to Market Perform

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Altabancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday.

ALTA stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,619,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

