RE Advisers Corp Decreases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECPG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 179,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,692. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

