RE Advisers Corp Has $59.71 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RE Advisers Corp cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $59,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.88. 4,110,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.