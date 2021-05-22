RE Advisers Corp Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,788 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.07% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 19,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,487. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

