RE Advisers Corp Purchases 529,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $48,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,823,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,670,854. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

