RE Advisers Corp Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $109,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXPI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

