RE Advisers Corp Sells 33,600 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.72.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

