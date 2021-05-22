Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of RCRRF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Recruit has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

