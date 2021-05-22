Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $446 million-$457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.35 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.87.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,020. Redfin has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,297.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

