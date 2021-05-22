RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $153.57 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00382253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00261095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00155728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003968 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

