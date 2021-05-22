Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $19.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

RF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 6,462,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,624. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 105,335 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

