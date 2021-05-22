Renew (LON:RNWH) Downgraded to “Add” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities cut shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) to an add rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 715 ($9.34).

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 608.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

