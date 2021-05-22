Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 3.48.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

