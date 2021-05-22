Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $14.56 EPS.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.19. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
