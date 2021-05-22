Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.19. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

