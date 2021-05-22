Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading Down 48.6% Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $490.21 million and approximately $77.77 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.51 or 0.00860759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00089985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

