Reviewing Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10% Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 5 0 2.50 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.56 $435.68 million $0.26 23.14 Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 1,465 service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

