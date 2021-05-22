Reviewing Primis Financial (FRST) & The Competition

Primis Financial (NASDAQ: FRST) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Primis Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 22.35% 7.76% 0.96% Primis Financial Competitors 23.75% 11.04% 1.13%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Primis Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Primis Financial Competitors 2060 8263 6553 442 2.31

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.82%. Given Primis Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primis Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Primis Financial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primis Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $143.23 million $23.29 million 14.50 Primis Financial Competitors $1.22 billion $205.76 million 17.43

Primis Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Primis Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primis Financial competitors beat Primis Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset-based lending, as well as Mobiliti, a mobile banking application for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking with bill payment services, as well as Kasasa, a rewards program. As of December 31, 2020, it operated forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

