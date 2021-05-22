Rhumbline Advisers Buys 294,647 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 294,647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $127,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 6,032,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.