Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,162,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $104,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.