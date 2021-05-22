Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of S&P Global worth $152,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,666. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

