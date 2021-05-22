Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 689,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Eaton worth $95,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

