RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Mike Power Buys 411 Shares of Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) insider Mike Power bought 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

Mike Power also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Power sold 511 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($31.07), for a total value of £12,151.58 ($15,876.12).

LON:RCP opened at GBX 2,485 ($32.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,425.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.33. RIT Capital Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 1,710.67 ($22.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 17.63 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.50. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.