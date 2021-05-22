Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.48.

TSE:SIA opened at C$16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$16.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is -528.81%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

