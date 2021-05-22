Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.48.

TSE:SIA opened at C$16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$16.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is -528.81%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit