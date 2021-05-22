RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $37,124.55 or 0.98919154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $57.57 million and approximately $306,665.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

