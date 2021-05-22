Rubic (RBC) Price Down 48.6% This Week

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Rubic has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $460,196.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00402827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00192975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00842720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

