Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.71 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $133.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $735.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $801.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

