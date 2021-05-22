Sanders Capital LLC Has $680.03 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,619,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 672,000 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $680,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,400,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after buying an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 236,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 116,732 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

SU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 4,365,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

