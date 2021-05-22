Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.43.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 55.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

