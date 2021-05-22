Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SBSNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$50.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

