Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Cut by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,181 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 1,801,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.