Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

