Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,388 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land accounts for about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Gladstone Land worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 318,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: Price Target

