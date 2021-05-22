Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 628 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 53,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

