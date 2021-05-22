Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

SAIC opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,586,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

