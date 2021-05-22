Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,811 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

