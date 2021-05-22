Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.