Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

