Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 176.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 117,037 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vale stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

