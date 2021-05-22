Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,181 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 288,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 187,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,141,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.