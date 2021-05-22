Scotiabank Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.50.

CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.38 and a 52 week high of C$17.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

