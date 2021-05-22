Scotiabank Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$42.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.31.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.03.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

