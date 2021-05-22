Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.97. 1,676,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,310. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.