Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.97. 1,676,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,310. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
